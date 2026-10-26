Bhopal Women's Safety Crisis: 16 Attempt-To-Murder Cases Reported This Year, 4 Brutal Attacks In 48 Hours; Husbands, Relatives Among Accused | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women from across the city continue to face harassment and violence outside their houses. They are also becoming victims of brutal attacks within their own homes.

In several cases, their husbands and other family members have allegedly turned violent, leaving women with life-threatening injuries.

As many as 16 incidents of life-threatening attacks on women have been reported in Bhopal this year. In most cases, the suspects were reportedly the victims' husbands or other family members. Some attacks also resulted from disputes with neighbours.

The recent incidents have raised fresh concerns about women's safety, with four serious cases of assault reported within the past two days.

In the most serious incident, a 38-year-old woman, identified as Kiran, was attacked by her husband Jagdish in Kolar on Thursday night. The suspect reportedly struck her multiple times with an axe before slashing his own throat with a blade.

Both were seriously injured and admitted to Hamidia Hospital. Kiran's condition was stated to be critical.

In another incident on Friday, Aarti Tiwari was allegedly stabbed by her husband and brother-in-law under Bajaria police station.

In Shahjahanabad, a woman identified as Reena Dangor was attacked by her son-in-law on Friday. The suspect reportedly assaulted her with a broken glass bottle, causing serious injuries.

In another disturbing incident, 17-year-old Tamanna was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by her relatives and neighbours in Irani Dera locality under Chhola Mandir police station limits over making reels.

She sustained injuries in the attack. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said cases have been registered in all such incidents and further action was being initiated.

Cases of attacks against women

Attempt to murder: 16

Serious injuries: 7

Minor injuries: 42