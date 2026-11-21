Bhopal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 | India Edge South Korea 2-1 For Second Straight Win, Japan Thrash Thailand 3-0 As China And Malaysia Play Out 2-2 Draw | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India registered their second successive victory in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, defeating South Korea 2-1 at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Saturday.

After a goalless opening quarter, Mumtaz Khan broke the deadlock with a field goal in the 30th minute. Sunelita Toppo doubled the lead four minutes after half-time by converting a penalty corner.

South Korea pulled one back through Hong Youngeun in the 56th minute, but India’s defence held firm until the final hooter. Navneet Kaur was named Player of the Match.

India had opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over Malaysia and now have two victories from as many matches.

Bhopal crowd adds colour

The stadium overflowed with fans cheering for the defending champions. “We are enjoying all the matches. It is the first time the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is being held in Madhya Pradesh, and that too in Bhopal, so we didn’t want to miss it,” national hockey player Poonam Singh said.

State players Poonam Singh and Aakriti said they had come not only to support India but also to learn techniques from international teams.

BRIEF RESULT

India -2 (Mumtaz Khan 30’, Sunelita Toppo 34’) Vs South Korea - 1 (Hong Youngeun 56’)

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Japan vs China — 12.45 pm

Korea vs Malaysia — 3 pm

Thailand vs India — 5.15 pm

CM to open Int'l Sports Complex today

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the first phase of the International Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

A live performance by playback singer Sukhwinder Singh will be the major attraction of the ceremony.

Women’s hockey teams from all six participating countries in the ongoing Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will take part in a grand march-past during the event.

Athletes who brought laurels to the country and Madhya Pradesh by winning medals at the Asian Games will also be felicitated.

China and Malaysia played out a lively 2-2 draw, while Japan registered a commanding 3-0 victory over Thailand in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Saturday.

China-Malaysia remained goalless at half-time before the third quarter exploded into life.

Malaysia struck first when Siti Mohd converted a penalty stroke in the 33rd minute. China captain Wei Qixiao restored parity through a penalty corner in the 35th minute before Feng Jiaxin put China 2-1 ahead with another penalty-corner strike in the 41st.

Malaysia refused to fold and Azmyra Azhairy converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute to make it 2-2. Neither side could find a winner in the final quarter.

In the other match, Japan controlled proceedings against Thailand from early on.

Risa Sasaki opened the scoring with a field goal in the ninth minute and doubled the lead in the 23rd with her second of the match.

Japan made it 3-0 in the 41st minute when Rina Yamamoto converted a penalty corner.

Thailand could not find a way past the disciplined Japanese defence, while the match also remained card-free.

BRIEF RESULTS

China 2-2 Malaysia

Japan 3-0 Thailand

STAT ATTACK

China-Malaysia goals in third quarter: 4

Sasaki: 2 goals

Japan clean sheet: Yes

Cards in Japan-Thailand: 0