 Bhopal: Women Strongest Workforce Of Country, Says Vivek Agnihotri
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film director and producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “Our scientists and women can achieve anything. India’s strongest workforce is women, who are self-determined and committed to achieving with sacrifices.”

He made this statement during his visit to a local hospital, where he shared insights into his movie, ‘The Vaccine War’ and also praised the dedication of India's workforce, particularly women, for their self-determination and commitment.

Addressing the gathering, Agnihotri emphasised the importance of science over politics in his movie and highlighted the significance of personal relationships and strong intellect.

“We should thank the scientists, doctors, nurses, teachers, and more such professionals for their hard work each day to make our future a better place to live,” he added.

He also encouraged students to watch his film as a source of inspiration for effecting positive change in the world.

article-image

