Bhopal: Women sarpanchs of postgraduates & housewives against all odds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During Panchayat elections held last year, about 23,000 sarpanchas were elected in the state. Of them, 11,600 are women. On the eve of National Panchayati Raj Day, Free Press talked to first time women sarpanchs to know the challenges they face. Excerpts

Ye to bacchi hai

I am 22 and pursuing masters in mass communication from a college in Ujjain. No one in my family is in politics. The sarpanch’s post in my village was declared reserved for SC women. I decided to contest as I like doing new things. Fortunately, I won. The key challenge is that I am not taken seriously because I am a woman and I am very young. Arre, ye to bacchi hai, ise kya samajhta hai (She is a kid. Doesn’t understand anything), people say. At official meetings, I am the only woman. Other women sarpanchas are represented by husbands or males from their families.

-Lakshika Dagar, Chintaman Jawasia, Ujjain dist

Hubby takes care of outdoor work

I have passed Class 12 and mother of two. My daughter studies in Class 12 in an English medium school in Bhopal. I have managed to solve key problems of my village like lack of drains. I also got a damaged culvert repaired. A new CC road now leads to crematorium. I face no problems because I only meet people who visit my home. The outdoor works are taken care of by my husband. The problem I face is that there are too many expectations from me while the resources are limited. I cannot fulfil everyone’s demand.

-Rani Shailendra Bhargava, Dillod, Bhopal dist

Get death threats

I am 22 and am pursuing postgraduation in botany. No one in my family is in politics. Since my childhood, I saw people in my village quarrelling and abusing each other after consuming alcohol. When I was in Class 10, I decided that I will make my village addiction-free. But having become sarpanch, I find it difficult to achieve. I get death threats. Main problem is officers’ attitude. The district headquarters is 17 km from my village. The officers don’t take calls when I seek an appointment. When I reach their office, I find them missing.

-Priyanka Lodhi, Samarra, Tikamgarh dist

