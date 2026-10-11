 Bhopal Women March From Boat Club To Van Vihar, Demand More Police Patrolling And Freedom To Move Without Fear
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Bhopal Women March From Boat Club To Van Vihar, Demand More Police Patrolling And Freedom To Move Without Fear

Women held a solidarity march from Boat Club to Van Vihar gate in Bhopal on Saturday evening, demanding increased police patrolling and safer public spaces. Organisers announced plans for monthly demonstrations and said permission for a protest at Bharat Bhawan had been denied. Participants carried placards challenging patriarchal attitudes and raising other concerns.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Bhopal Women March From Boat Club To Van Vihar, Demand More Police Patrolling And Freedom To Move Without Fear
Bhopal Women March From Boat Club To Van Vihar, Demand More Police Patrolling And Freedom To Move Without Fear | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women took out a solidarity march from Boat Club to Van Vihar gate on Saturday evening, demanding greater safety in public spaces and the freedom to move around without fear.

The women said they would organise a protest every month to keep the issue of women's safety in public spaces in focus.

Their key demand is to increase police patrolling in Bhopal so that women can move freely in public places and live on their own terms.

Explaining the choice of venue, the organisers said they had conducted an online survey asking people to identify the place they considered most unsafe for women in Bhopal.

According to them, the protest was initially planned at Bharat Bhawan, but the police did not grant permission to hold it there.

Participants carried posters with slogans such as, “It's not the daughter's clothes, change your mindset."

The protesters also raised the issue of alleged vote theft during the march by holding placards. As a symbolic act of solidarity, women wrote "Smash the Patriarchy" on each other's hands.

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