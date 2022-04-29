Bhopal: Women cops brought a qualitative change in police culture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Participation of women in police services has brought a qualitative change, the police landscape underwent drastic changes, said director general of police Sudhir Saxena while addressing one day vertical interaction workshop Uddan, here at PHQ on Thursday.

Good work is being done by the women police officers, on behalf of the police department, I thank the women police personnel, said the officer.

The workshop was organised by the Women's Safety Branch in which 100 personnel raking from constable to superintendent of police participated. On the occasion, a book ëDishaí, a compilation of circulars from July 2019 to March 2022, was also released by the DGP.

Saxena said that very fruitful discussions have taken place in this workshop. The role of women has changed a lot in the last 30 years. Positive change is also taking place in the thinking of the society. It is also a challenge for working women to adjust and coordinate with the traditional expectations and new role, but do not to take unnecessary stress, said the DGP.

The keynote speaker of the workshop, Dr. Nanditesh Nilay gave tips to women policemen to become efficient and capable. He said that to give up the feeling of being a man or a woman, focus only on becoming a good police officer.

Additional Director General of Police (Women's Safety)† Pragya Richa Srivastava, said proper counselling to the families of womenís family shall be arranged so that the attitude of the working women remains positive, said the officer.

Ten topics discussed in the workshop, challenges and solutions during field posting (law and order research etc), officer's personal competence, personal competence up gradation, posting of women police officers on important posts-departmental and practical scenario, mutual behaviour of male and female officers in the department, along with discharge of duties, family cohesion and financial management (Personal Experience).

