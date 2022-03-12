Bhopal: Women Congress wing protests against govt for failing to protect NLIU students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress staged demonstrations against the state government on Saturday. They said that state government failed to take action against Professor at National Law Institute University (NLIU) facing rape charges.

State Women Congress president Priyanka Kirar told media that the state government did not take action against the tainted Professor. “No arrest has been made and no FIR has been registered into the case, the state government is trying to protect Professor,” she alleged.

She also alleged that crime against women was on rise, which the state government failed to control.

She demanded resignation from the chief minister for failing to protect women from anti-social elements. Earlier, Professor had resigned from his post following allegations of sexual harassment by some of his students. The police, however, have said that no complaint has been lodged against the Professor.

