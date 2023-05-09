 Bhopal: Women BJP leaders mock Congress party‘s Nari Shakti campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Women BJP leaders mock Congress party‘s Nari Shakti campaign

Bhopal: Women BJP leaders mock Congress party‘s Nari Shakti campaign

Addressing the joint press conference here on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson and ex-minister Archana Chitnis, former minister Ranjana Baghel and chairperson of MP Laghu Udyog Nigam Imarti Devi said that when Congress was in power, Kamal Nath had stopped women’s welfare schemes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three women BJP leaders have mocked the Congress campaign, Nari Shakti, by dubbing it as yet another ploy of Congress to deceive women.

They said state Congress president Kamal Nath had promised farm loan waiver and left them indebted. “Now, Congress is trying to dupe the naïve women,” BJP leaders stated.

Addressing the joint press conference here on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson and ex-minister Archana Chitnis, former minister Ranjana Baghel and chairperson of MP Laghu Udyog Nigam Imarti Devi said that when Congress was in power, Kamal Nath had stopped women’s welfare schemes. “Now, how one can expect Congress leaders to do welfare of women,” they said.

Archana Chitnis said during Congress government, Kamal Nath had snatched the morsel of tribal women by stopping the money given for nutrition. She said it did not augur well for Kamal Nath to speak about women’s welfare. Previous Congress government had promised to spend 40% of the budget on women’s welfare but it failed.

The women BJP leaders recalled the measures taken by Shivraj government for women’s welfare. They include giving 50 % reservation in local bodies, 33% reservation in police recruitment.

Ranjana Baghel said that before Assembly election, Kamal Nath had promised to give loan to women associated with Livelihood Mission but failed to do. Imarti Devi said no girl was married under Kanyadan Scheme during previous Congress government.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: BJP-led proposals worth ₹618 crore towards development projects scrapped
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: City reels under hot, sultry weather, temperature breaches 40-degree mark

Bhopal: City reels under hot, sultry weather, temperature breaches 40-degree mark

Bhopal: Women BJP leaders mock Congress party‘s Nari Shakti campaign

Bhopal: Women BJP leaders mock Congress party‘s Nari Shakti campaign

Bhopal: Immunity reset after Covid, diseases spreading faster in kids, say medical experts

Bhopal: Immunity reset after Covid, diseases spreading faster in kids, say medical experts

Bhopal: Minor molested by neighbour at her house

Bhopal: Minor molested by neighbour at her house

On Cam: MP Cops bust notorious gambler’s gang in Jabalpur, tie them and parade them to police...

On Cam: MP Cops bust notorious gambler’s gang in Jabalpur, tie them and parade them to police...