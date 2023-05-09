Bhopal: Women BJP leaders mock Congress party‘s Nari Shakti campaign

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three women BJP leaders have mocked the Congress campaign, Nari Shakti, by dubbing it as yet another ploy of Congress to deceive women.

They said state Congress president Kamal Nath had promised farm loan waiver and left them indebted. “Now, Congress is trying to dupe the naïve women,” BJP leaders stated.

Addressing the joint press conference here on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson and ex-minister Archana Chitnis, former minister Ranjana Baghel and chairperson of MP Laghu Udyog Nigam Imarti Devi said that when Congress was in power, Kamal Nath had stopped women’s welfare schemes. “Now, how one can expect Congress leaders to do welfare of women,” they said.

Archana Chitnis said during Congress government, Kamal Nath had snatched the morsel of tribal women by stopping the money given for nutrition. She said it did not augur well for Kamal Nath to speak about women’s welfare. Previous Congress government had promised to spend 40% of the budget on women’s welfare but it failed.

The women BJP leaders recalled the measures taken by Shivraj government for women’s welfare. They include giving 50 % reservation in local bodies, 33% reservation in police recruitment.

Ranjana Baghel said that before Assembly election, Kamal Nath had promised to give loan to women associated with Livelihood Mission but failed to do. Imarti Devi said no girl was married under Kanyadan Scheme during previous Congress government.