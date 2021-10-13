e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:34 PM IST

Bhopal: Woman set ablaze by her brother-in-laws

The woman identified as Asha Rajput, 30, has sustained burns and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal.
Staff Reporter
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly set ablaze by her two brother-in-law over property dispute in Berasia, police sources said on Wednesday.

The woman identified as Asha Rajput, 30, has sustained burns and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and have started further investigation.

The incident took place at Arjankhedi village under Berasia police station area on Monday evening.

According to information, the woman's husband Sanju Singh Rajput has a property dispute with her elder brothers Virendra Singh and Shyam Singh.

On Monday evening, Sanju and Virendra got into a scuffle. It turned ugly when Virendra along with Shyam and one more started beating up Sanju. When Sanju’s wife tried to save him, the accused poured kerosene at her and set her ablaze.

Sanju, who doused the fire, took his wife to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a private hospital in Bhopal.

The police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:34 PM IST
