Bhopal: Woman raped and blackmailed, accused flees, police launch manhunt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year old woman was first lured into marriage and then raped. An MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) was prepared of the act. The victim was then blackmailed and asked to shell out money, Ayodhya Nagar police said on Tuesday.

According to police, victim and accused belong to Betul district. They became good friends after they met in 2021. One day, the accused reached the house of the victim and raped her. He prepared the video of his act. After committing the crime, he promised to marry her. When the woman put pressure on him for marriage, he refused and showed the video and threatened to make it viral on social media. After that, he became violent and repeated his act many times.

Fed up, the victim approached police station and filed complaint to the police. The police have registered the case against the accused. Efforts are underway to arrest him.