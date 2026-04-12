Bhopal Woman Pitches Gender Equality At UN Forum |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal-based Reenu Yadav represented India at the United Nations Sustainable Development World Forum, calling for gender equality to be placed at the centre of global development strategies.

She added that progress on sustainability was unlikely without women’s full participation.

The forum, underway this week, is focusing on key global challenges, including gender equality and climate action, with participation from delegates across countries.

"Women empowerment is the cornerstone"

Addressing delegates, Yadav said women’s empowerment should not be treated as a supporting element of policy. “Women’s empowerment is not ancillary to sustainable development; it is its cornerstone,” she said.

Yadav outlined access to education, financial independence and decision-making power as key areas requiring urgent policy focus. She urged governments and institutions to prioritise these factors to bridge the gender gap, stating that investing in women is investing in the architecture of a sustainable world.