Bhopal: Woman, Man Thrown Out Of Moving Train Over Resisting Sexual Advances

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and a young man were allegedly thrown out of a moving train for resisting sexual advances on her. The incident took place in a train heading to Gujarat near Bilouwa police station of Gwalior district, on Saturday late evening, said the police on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man and a woman aged 42, both residents of Jharkhand, had boarded the train from Lucknow to Gujarat on Saturday, said the SP Rajesh Chandel. The duo was going to Gujarat in search of a job when they were harassed by a group of men on the train.

The men, who had boarded the train before Gwalior station, made physical advances towards the woman. They also tried to make a video of the woman. The youth accompanying her opposed their move. However, the men overpowered him and pushed the duo near the door of the coach. The woman in her statement to police claimed that she was harassed by the men on the train and when she protested, they pushed her out of the running train. They thereafter also pushed the youth out of the train. Next day, a lineman spotted the two lying unconscious near the railway tracks. He reported the matter to the police and thereafter the duo was shifted to hospital.

The two are traumatised and are still to share the details of the incident with the police.

The police have registered a case of molestation and attempted murder against the unidentified passengers and are waiting for more information from the victims.