Bhopal: Woman lodges rape complaint, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a man on charged of rape following a complaint filed by 23-year-old woman against her friend who had promised to marry but later refused.

The police registered the case under Section 376-2-N and 506 of IPC and arrested the accused. The accused was produced before court here and was sent to jail on Monday.

Bajaria police station incharge Anil Mourya told media that on Sunday that accused Shubham Singh Rajput took the victim to a railway coach factory in a jungle area and raped her. The accused was in a physical relationship with a woman for a long time and the two were good friends.

After returning from the jungle, the woman asked him to marry her to which the accused refused. Both had heated arguments over the issue. The woman approached the police on Sunday late evening and filed the complaint.