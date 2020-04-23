Bhopal: Woman kills 18 month girl, places body before hubby and jumps to death from third floor

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her 1.5-year-old daughter before jumping to death from third floor of her house on Thursday. The incident took place in Saint Hirdaram Nagar. Reason behind the drastic step is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the woman killed her daughter and placed the body before her hubby. She then went upstairs and jumped to death. The husband rushed the girl to a state-run hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dead. Finding strangulation marks on the body, the hospital staff informed the police. When the police reached the house, they were informed that girl's mother too had committed suicide.

The woman was identified as Archana Yadav of Sarawada colony in Bairagarh. The police said her husband Manoj was an engineer in Pune. He was in Indore when the lockdown was announced.

SHO Bairagarh Shivpal Singh Kushwaha said Archana's husband Manoj works as an engineer in Pune. He was in Indore when the lockdown was announced and since then had been working from here.

On Thursday, Manoj was working online in his room and Archana was in her room with their daughter. Manoj told the cops that Archana had knocked at his door around 3:30pm. When he opened the door, Archana placed body of their daughter on the floor in front of him.

Before he could realize the gravity of the situation and question Archana, she walked up the stairs to the top floor. Manoj told the cops that all this happened within a few minutes and before he could react. While he was rushing down with his girl's body in his hand, he heard a sound as if something had fallen. However, as he was in a hurry to rush his daughter to a hospital he ignored it.

When the police reached his house, Archana too was found dead. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

"We are trying to ascertain what happened before Archana acted in such a manner," said Kushwaha.

He also said that a dupatta was found wrapped around Archana's neck, indicating that she had first tried to end her life by hanging. What made her decide to jump from third floor was still unclear, he added.