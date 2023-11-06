 Bhopal: Woman Killed, Daughter Injured In Road Accident
The police have launched a search for the accused man.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed and her daughter was injured after a motorbike rammed into their two-wheeler in Parwalia on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Sunita Maran, 45, of Tara Sewaniya in the city. According to Parwalia police, the woman along with her daughter Neha Maran, 25, was heading towards Parwalia to get her gas cylinder refilled. During this, a bike coming from the wrong direction rammed into them, following which the mother-daughter duo fell on the ground.

They were injured, while the bike-borne man accompanied by his son, fled from the spot. The mother-daughter duo was rushed to the hospital, where Sunita died while undergoing treatment on Saturday late night. Neha is said to be out of danger and is on the recovery path. The bike-borne man was allegedly in an inebriated condition. The police have launched a search for the accused man.

