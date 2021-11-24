Bhopal: Woman kidnapped, gang raped; accused held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by two-bike borne persons from Kolar and gang raped in Bilkisganj of Raisen district, sources said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, it came to light on Tuesday evening when the victim along with her husband approached Kolar police station and lodged a complaint.

In her complaint, the woman told police that she was walking towards her home when two persons identified as Bharat Gurjar and Rajendra Singh offered her a lift.

As both of them were acquainted with the woman, she sat on the bike. They took her to a farm house in Bilkisganj and kept her hostage till Monday noon. They raped her on many occasions, the woman claimed in her complaint.

She returned home Monday evening and told her husband about the incident.

In charge of Kolar police station Chandrakant Patel said that a case had been registered and both accused had also been detained.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Cabinet approves Cyber Tehsil for speedy mutation sans physical appearance

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:39 PM IST