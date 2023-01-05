Bhopal: Woman harassed over dowry demands, hubby, kin booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila thana staff have registered an FIR against a man for harassing his wife over dowry demands, the police said on Wednesday.

Along with the man, his kin have also been booked for subjecting the woman to torture, the police added.

Investigating officer (IO) Mahesh Gautam told Free Press that the complainant woman has been identified as Archana Kanojiya (27), a resident of Bairagarh. Kanojiya approached Mahila thana police on Tuesday, alleging that her husband Chetan Kanojiya (27) as well as her in-laws Manju Devi and Kishore Kumar had been torturing her since April 2019.

She further alleged that her husband and his kin demanded Rs 5 lakh as dowry from her. When she did not cater to their demands, all of them began torturing her. Fed up of the relentless torture, she approached Mahila thana and lodged a complaint against all the accused.

