Bhopal: Woman Falls From Staircase At House, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman fell from stairs at her house in TT Nagar on Sunday night, after which she sustained grievous injuries on her head, and died due to excessive bleeding, the police said.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said the woman who died has been identified as Riya Sharma (20). She was a patient of epilepsy, and used to reside in Pragati Parisar of TT Nagar along with her family. Her father Anil Sharma told police that she was heading downstairs in her house, during which she suffered an epilepsy attack and slipped on the stairs.

She fell on the ground and her head banged against the floor, following which she sustained grievous injuries. She began bleeding profusely. At the time of the incident, her father was not home, and her sister-in-law noticed her falling on the floor. She immediately called up her father, who rushed to his house and took Riya to Hamidia hospital.

Upon her arrival, Riya was pronounced dead. A pall of gloom descended upon her family. Riya’s mother said that she was a BBA student and was in her third year.