Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 55,000 on pretext of job

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police station staff have registered a case of fraud against two persons for duping a woman of Rs 55,000 on the pretext of providing her a job at a private bank, the police said on Sunday. Investigating officer Raghvendra Singh said that the complainant Rakhi Shakya (23), a resident of Risaaldaar Colony in Chhola Naka, received a call from an unknown number on Saturday. When she answered, the caller identified himself as the employee of a consultancy firm that helps people to get lucrative jobs. The man told her of a job opportunity at Axis Bank after which she became curious and said that she was interested.

After this, the man connected her to another woman named Shreya Singh. Singh told Shakya that she would receive a referral code on her device, which she would have to share with her at the beginning of the telephonic interview. Singh also told Shakya that she should deposit Rs 55,900 through UPI for the application process. Shakya transferred the amount into her account, after which Singh switched off her mobile phone. When Shakya contacted the person who had called before Singh, his phone was switched off too. Realising that she had been duped, Shakya lodged police complaint against the accused.

