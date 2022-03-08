Bhopal: Woman DSP attacked by husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Neha Pachisia posted in city was allegedly beaten by her husband, police said on Tuesday.

The police officer was honoured by chief minister for her excellent work during corona pandemic. Habibganj police station incharge Bhan Singh Prajapati told media that DSP lived alone with her children in Char Imli area. The police came to know that she lived separately from her husband Kunal Joshi who is an engineer.

Two days back, Kunal came to meet his children and for some work. He then allegedly assaulted Neha, pushed her and tried to bang her head on wall. In the incident, she received minor injuries, Prajapati added.

The police station incharge added that a case has been registered under Section 293, 506 of IPC against Kunal. No arrest has been made in the case.

