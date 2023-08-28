 Bhopal: Woman Dies Of Burns, Mom Critical
On Thursday, Malti’s saree caught filing while boiling potatoes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old woman who had received severe burns while boiling potatoes at her house in Ashoka Garden died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning. The woman’s mother, who had tried saving her, is said to be in a critical condition, the police said on Monday.

Ashoka garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said that the woman who died was Malti Bai (42). Malti’s husband runs a pani-puri stall in Ashoka Garden for which she boiled potatoes everyday. On Thursday, Malti’s saree caught filing while boiling potatoes. Her mother Chironjiya Bai who was present in the house tried to douse flames. Both of them received severe burns and they have been admitted to Hamidia hospital for treatment.

Malti is survived by husband, a married daughter and 26-year-old unmarried son.

