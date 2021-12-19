Bhopal: Woman dies in operation theatre at JP Hospital, doctors referrer her to Hamidia Hospital for treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman allegedly died in the operation theatre of JP Hospital during a family planning operation on Saturday, but doctors referred her to Hamidia Hospital for treatment claiming she was still alive.

The district civil surgeon has started a probe into the matter after family members accused doctors of negligence.

According to reports, Muskam Sharma, 27, a resident of Barkheda Pathani reached JP Hospital for sterilization. She was taken to the operation theatre after all requisite medical investigation.

After some time, a nurse came out of the operation theatre and informed the woman's husband Pradeep that she had suffered cardiac arrest. The nurse also asked family members to call an ambulance to take the woman to Hamidia hospital.

Pradeep Sharma told journalists that doctors at Hamidia Hospital declared his wife brought dead.

The family members claimed that the woman had died at JP Hospital, but the doctor who was conducting the family planning operation referred her to Hamidia to save herself.

District Civil Surgeon, Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said that he had started a probe into the matter and action would be taken accordingly.

