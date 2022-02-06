e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Bhopal: Woman complains against hubby for forcing unnatural sex

In her statement, she stated that her husband, who runs an electrical goods shop in the city, tortured her to bring a dowry of Rs 5 lakh. She was married in 2021 in Islamic rituals.
Staff Reporter
Crime against Women | Representative Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A newlywed woman has lodged complaint against her husband who mounted pressure on her to bring Rs 5 lakh as dowry and forced her for unnatural sex when she refused. The case pertains to Berasia police station. Berasia police station incharge DP Singh told media on Sunday that a 21-year-old woman filed the complaint.

In her statement, she stated that her husband, who runs an electrical goods shop in the city, tortured her to bring dowry of Rs 5 lakh. She was married in 2021 as Islamic rituals. After three months, her husband raised demand for dowry and when she refused, he forced for unnatural sex.

When she opposed, the accused grew aggressive and assaulted her sexually. The Beraisa police have registered the case under Section 377 of IPC and have launched hunt to arrest the accused who is on the run.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
