 Bhopal: Woman Booked For Thrashing Neighbour
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Awadhpuri police have registered a case against a woman for barging in her neighbour’s house, dragging her by her hair and thrashing her brutally.

Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO) Shivraj Singh said that the complainant woman Deepika Mandloi (32), resident of Sanyukt Vihar Colony of Awadhpuri, was busy doing household work when her neighbour Vijaylakshmi Basetha entered her house and began yelling at her.

Basetha also challenged Mandloi to call her husband. As Mandloi came out, Basetha got into a brawl with her, dragged her by her hair and assaulted her.

Mandloi then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. SHO Singh said that a cross-FIR had been registered in the case, and the act was captured on CCTV camera installed in the locality. The video is rapidly doing rounds on social media.

