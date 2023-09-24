Bhopal: Woman Awarded Life Imprisonment For Killing 4-Yr-Old Boy

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Saturday convicted a 45-year-old woman and sentenced her to life imprisonment in connection with murder of 4-year-old boy in Kolar. She was awarded life imprisonment under Section 302 of IPC and 10-year imprisonment under Section 363 of IPC.

According to divisional public relation officer Manoj Tripathi, Varun, son of Vipin Meena, did not return home in Kolar on July 14, 2019. His half burn body was recovered from abandoned house of Amar Singh after two days.

After killing Varun, Sunita hid the body in a wheat container. She with help of her son set the body afire in an abandoned house of the village.

Sunita Solanki had told police that she committed the crime with the help of her 20-year-old son Shubham Solanki to take a revenge on boy’s father Vipin Meena as she suspected him of being involved in a theft in her house. Valuables and Rs 30,000 were stolen by Vipin Meena from her house and despite asking repeatedly, he did not admit it. To take revenge, she gave poison to Varun and then set him on fire.

