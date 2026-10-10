Bhopal Woman Allegedly Held Captive, Raped For Five Days; Eight-Year-Old Girl Molested In Separate Incident, Two Arrested | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old woman working at a medical college in the city was allegedly raped for five days after being lured away on the pretext of buying gutkha. In the second incident, a neighbour allegedly touched an eight-year-old girl inappropriately in the Ayodhya Nagar area.

According to reports, the 19-year-old woman works in the housekeeping section at a medical college. She was married but had been living separately from her husband following a dispute.

On October 3, a man identified as Arun allegedly took her along on the pretext of buying 'gutkha' and brought her to his sister's house in the Lalghati area. He allegedly raped her repeatedly over the next five days.

Police said a dispute broke out between Arun and his sister when she reached home.

During the commotion, the victim managed to escape and reached the police station where she lodged a complaint. Kajlikheda police registered a case and arrested Arun on Saturday.

In the second incident, reported from the Ayodhya Nagar area, an eight-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly molested by a neighbour.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house when the suspect took her into his house.

He is suspected of touching the child inappropriately. Following a complaint, police registered a case and arrested the suspect.