Bhopal: Woman accuses ‘Guru bhai’ of rape and Blackmail; accused on the run

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly repeatedly raped and blackmailed a married woman who considered him as her ‘Guru bhai’. Kolar police has registered an FIR against the accused based on the victim’s complaint, said the police on Tuesday.

Kolar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel told media that the 25-year old victim is a mother of two. The accused and the woman had known each other very well and were disciples of the same ‘Guru’. The woman considered the man as her ‘Guru bhai’.

The woman in her complaint said that in October, 2021, the man came to her house when she was alone at home. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and also took objectionable pictures. Thereafter the man started blackmailing the woman with her pictures. Threatening to post the pictures on social media, the man continued to sexually assault multiple times. Unable to take it anymore, the woman approached police and filed an FIR against the man.

The police have registered the case under section 342, 376(2)-N and 506 of IPC. The accused is on the run.