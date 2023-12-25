Bhopal: Woman Abducted, Raped By Hubby, Friend, Accused Booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old married woman who had separated from her husband, was allegedly abducted by him and one of his friends 15 days back and was held captive at a deserted place. During this, her husband’s friend raped her too. The police have rescued the woman and a hunt is on to trace the two accused. According to Nazirabad police, her husband did not like her, owing to which the duo separated a year ago. The woman began residing at a rented accommodation in Nazirabad.

A fortnight back, the woman’s husband allegedly kidnapped her with the help of one of his friends and kept her captive at another location in the city. During this, the husband’s friend raped her multiple times. To dodge police, he approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint there. The police later traced the woman and learnt about the entire incident. A case of rape case against him and his accomplice Rajkumar Ahirwar has been registered. Box-1: Neighbour rapes married woman in Ashoka Garden, booked A 25-year-old married woman was raped by her neighbour in the city recently.

Ashoka Garden police station TI Jitendra Kumar Pathak said the woman had become acquainted with her neighbour named Chandrakumar Yadav. Three days back, the woman told Yadav to bring a milk packet. Yadav went to her house to give her the packet and finding her alone, he allegedly raped her. He even shot a video of the act and began blackmailing the woman. On Saturday, he even made a video call to woman’s husband and threatened to circulate the obscene video on social media. The woman and her husband approached the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint against Yadav. The police have begun searching for him, they said.