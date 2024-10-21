Bhopal: Wives Of 500 PWD, IRC Delegates Celebrate Karwa Chauth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 500 delegates of Public Works Department (PWD) and IRC (Indian Road Congress) celebrated Karwa Chauth outside Hansdhwani auditorium of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Sunday.

The delegates from all over the country broke their wife's fast by giving water as soon as the moon appeared on Karva Chauth. The wives of all delegates were seen in traditional attires. LOS chief engineer Sanjay Maske, retired chief engineer GP Mehra, assistant engineer, Smart City, and Event Manager Ritesh Sharma, Nitin Garg, CS RK Gupta were present. It was part of the concluding-day of two-day IRC Seminar 2024 organised under the joint aegis of MP Government Public Works Department and IRC.

Besides, the performance of Great Indian Laughter Challenge- fame Himanshu Bavandar was the major attraction of the event and entertained the audience. “In India, no one is thinking, everyone is worrying. My English was weak, so my teacher told me to watch an English movie, my English did not improve, my habits got worse,” he said.

The cultural event began with a dance-drama, Shiv Ardhanari 9 Durga, which depicts the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The 30-minute presentation was made by Sanghmitra and her group from Bhopal. Odissi dancers Kalyani and Vaidehi also presented a dance drama, which enchanted audience.