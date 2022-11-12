Bhopal wins overall champion trophy at State Level Karate Championship; Ayodhaya Nagar team grabs best performance award

Participating players with trophies and certificates | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district karate team has won the overall championship trophy at the 14th MP State World Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Organisation (WFSKO) Open Karate Championship held at Pachmarhi on Friday.

According to an official communiqué, during the tournament, the Bhopal district team stood out as the overall champion, while the Harda team stood second and the Sehore district team secured the third position. A team from a Karate Academy of Ayodhaya Nagar, Bhopal, won the title of Best Performance Team with a total of 41 medals, including 22 gold, ten silver, and nine bronze medals.

Trophies and certificates were awarded to the winning team. Ayodhaya Nagar Karate Academy coach Shiva Soni has congratulated the players for their performance. Naumishi Dubey, who won gold in the state level tournament, informed that she will participate in the upcoming National Level Karate Championship to be organised in Jaipur. She also mentioned that her goal is to bring gold for the country at the Commonwealth Games.

