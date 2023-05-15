Bhopal: Wine shop opened in kiosk at Polytechnic Square

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wine shop was opened in a kiosk at Polytechnic Square on Monday. Local residents have been protesting against the opening of this shop, a reason it is being shifted from one place to another.

Initially, it was to open in front of Gandhi Bhavan but after protest, it was shifted to Ravindra Bhavan and then it was shifted behind District Malaria Office.

District malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey too joined the protest. It was then shifted to Civil Lines where area residents opposed. Even police force was deployed. Now, it has been opened at Polytechnic Square. Traffic police have been deployed there too.

Leader of Opposition in Bhopal municipal council Shabista Zaki said, “We will not allow anyone to open wine shop in residential area. Besides, there is MLB Girls college. So, from all points of view and women safety, it is not justified to permit wine shop in Civil Lines, Professor Colony, Shymla Hills.” Similar protest had erupted in Shahpura, Manisha Market, Karond, Piplani.

