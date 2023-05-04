Bhopal: Wine shop near malaria office, protest staged

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Protest against opening wine shops in residential areas, near educational institutions, hospitals, religious places etc is getting intense in Bhopal. Protest has been staged against wine shop being opened just backside of District Malaria Office near Kilol Park. It was earlier at Kamla Park. But this time after renewal of tender, it has been allotted just in front of Gandhi Bhavan but after protest, it was shifted to corner of Ravindra Bhavan and then near Malaria Office.

District Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “I will ensure that no wine shop is opened in vicinity of Malaria Office. If it is opened, it will be difficult for all of us. I will look into matter.” Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation Shabista Zaki said, “We are protesting against opening of wine shop at Malaria Office as there is MLB Girls’ College.” Earlier, in Manisha Market, protest was staged by local traders. In Piplani and Ayodhya Bypass, protest was staged on same issue.