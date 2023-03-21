Bhopal: Wind, solar energy proposal passed despite Congress protest

Congress protest on Wind and solar energy protest during Parishad Meet on Tuesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was ruckus in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) over wind and solar energy project to be installed in Neemuch, 400 kilometre from Bhopal. BMC will get power at the rate of Rs 4.13 per unit. The proposal has been passed even after Congress protest. The BMC will take a loan of Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore. It will get possession after 25 years. The 21MW solar plant and 15MW wind energy plant will be installed in Neemuch.

Congress corporator Praveen Saxena said, ‘Adani group is providing renewal energy at the rate of Rs 2.34 per unit in Punjab while Aditya Birla is giving renewal energy at the rate of Rs 2.30 per unit in Gujarat while Tata is giving the same renewal energy at the rate of Rs 2.65 per unit. So why BMC is pushing for an expensive power project at the rate of Rs 4.13 per unit for the city?’

Saxena further said, ‘BMC is installing the plant 400 kilometre away from Bhopal in Neemuch. It would have been better to install solar panels over BMC buildings and other government buildings in Bhopal.’

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shabista Zaki said, ‘Last time when the project was withdrawn in parishad meeting, the mayor had said that it would be sent to the department of renewal energy for opinion. Now, the mayor should show the letter of consent or opinion of the concerned department before tabling the proposal again.’

The Mayor-in-Council (MiC) members and entire BJP corporators supported the proposal stating that it will save money for BMC which is paying Rs 12 crore power bill. Congress had raised doubt that how cash-strapped BMC will repay the loan and how it will maintain the plant for 25 years.

