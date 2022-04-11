Bhopal: Will turn those houses from where stones were pelted into heaps of stones: Home Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said SP, Khargone Siddharth Chaudhary and six other policemen sustained pellet injuries during the riot in Khargone on Sunday.

He said Khargone SP was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Injured policemen were out of danger. However, another person who was not from police force sustained serious injuries.

“We will turn those houses from where stones were pelted into heaps of stones. Madhya Pradesh has the rule of the law. We will not allow harmony vitiated by anti-social elements”, he added.

The home minister said there was peace now in Khargone and Sendhwa. Adequate police force had been deployed to meet any eventuality.

He said those hurt by the election results in five states recently were trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the state. The ‘Tukde tukde gang was working under the patronage of the Congress. They must understand the meaning of results as to what the country wanted’.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:58 PM IST