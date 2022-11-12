e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Will take strict action against rumour-mongers, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Will take strict action against rumour-mongers, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

'Adequate availability of fertiliser in state’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that some elements were trying to create an anarchy like situation by spreading rumours that there was shortage of fertilisers in state. Strict action will be taken against rumour mongers, he added.

He claimed that there is adequate stock of fertiliser for farmers and was supplied regularly. The racks of fertiliser arrive in Madhyaa Pradesh at regular intervals. For a while, there was some problem due to technical snag and it has been rectified. There is nothing to worry for farmers. State government is providing fertilizer as per requirement.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been conducting meeting over fertilizer issue to ensure smooth distribution of fertiliser so that farmers should not line up at distribution centres.

The chief minister held discussions with collectors of certain districts facing problems through video conferencing from his residence.

He spoke to collectors of Satna, Rajgarh, Sagar and Neemuch districts regarding availability of fertilisers, number of distribution centres and distribution system.

Read Also
Bhopal: Sughosh campaign to give befitting reply to anti-nationals, says Madhya Pradesh BJP head VD...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Stay alert for 365 days for energy conservation, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal: Stay alert for 365 days for energy conservation, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal: Govt to help expand AIIMS activities, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Govt to help expand AIIMS activities, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Govt launches campaign for central govt pensioners from MP

Bhopal: Govt launches campaign for central govt pensioners from MP

Bhopal: ‘Anganwadi workers to be feted every year’

Bhopal: ‘Anganwadi workers to be feted every year’

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Yash’s ton fails to get victory for MP

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Yash’s ton fails to get victory for MP