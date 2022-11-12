Bhopal: Will take strict action against rumour-mongers, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that some elements were trying to create an anarchy like situation by spreading rumours that there was shortage of fertilisers in state. Strict action will be taken against rumour mongers, he added.

He claimed that there is adequate stock of fertiliser for farmers and was supplied regularly. The racks of fertiliser arrive in Madhyaa Pradesh at regular intervals. For a while, there was some problem due to technical snag and it has been rectified. There is nothing to worry for farmers. State government is providing fertilizer as per requirement.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been conducting meeting over fertilizer issue to ensure smooth distribution of fertiliser so that farmers should not line up at distribution centres.

The chief minister held discussions with collectors of certain districts facing problems through video conferencing from his residence.

He spoke to collectors of Satna, Rajgarh, Sagar and Neemuch districts regarding availability of fertilisers, number of distribution centres and distribution system.