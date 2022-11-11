Bhopal: Sughosh campaign to give befitting reply to anti-nationals, says Madhya Pradesh BJP head VD Sharma

Bhopal: State BJP president VD Sharma at party office on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma said Sughosh campaign would give befitting reply to anti nationals and take the message of development to grassroot level.

The BJP state chief was speaking at the inauguration of Sughosh Mandal Training Campaign 2022 workshop organized by the party's IT and social media department here on Friday.

Through the campaign, reply would be given to those who are hatching a conspiracy to divide the country by spreading lies and confusion, besides, it would also take to booth level the message of development undertaken by the BJP government, said Sharma.

“Today entire world wants to move ahead with the help of technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah have shown through their work how technology revolution can be brought. During the time of corona when people were not able to meet each other, BJP did virtual public meetings and meetings. BJP IT Cell adopted the technology and made everyone of us as experts in using the technology,” he added.

Technique has been aptly used in digitalisation work of booths. Now the information of any booth can be seen by sitting at the state office and logging on to the Sangthan app.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country secure by empowering the Indian Army, however, there are some people inside the country who are working on the agenda to divide the nation by spreading lies and confusion, said the BJP state president.

BJP State in Charge Muralidhar Rao also virtually addressed the training session of the Sughosh Campaign. Rao said Sughosh Abhiyan will reach every booth in the state.