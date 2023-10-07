 Bhopal: Wildlife Week Ends At Van Vihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Wildlife Week Ends At Van Vihar

Bhopal: Wildlife Week Ends At Van Vihar

Governor Mangubhai Patel was the chief guest who released butterfly survey report of Van Vihar and Bhoj Wetland.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Van Vihar National Park Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Wildlife Week celebrated at Van Vihar National Park concluded on Saturday. Governor Mangubhai Patel was the chief guest who released butterfly survey report of Van Vihar and Bhoj Wetland.

He also presented awards to winners of competitions held during the wildlife week. In his address, he asked everyone to preserve nature and wildlife. He also underlined the need for protection of forests and make people aware about bio diversity.

On the last day of wildlife week, fancy dress competition was held in which 87 school students participated. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Asim Shrivastava and Van Vihar National Park director Padampriya Balakrishna were present on the occasion.

Read Also
MP: 'The Vaccine War' Director Vivek Agnihotri Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials

Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials

MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News

Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It