Bhopal: Wildlife Week Ends At Van Vihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Wildlife Week celebrated at Van Vihar National Park concluded on Saturday. Governor Mangubhai Patel was the chief guest who released butterfly survey report of Van Vihar and Bhoj Wetland.

He also presented awards to winners of competitions held during the wildlife week. In his address, he asked everyone to preserve nature and wildlife. He also underlined the need for protection of forests and make people aware about bio diversity.

On the last day of wildlife week, fancy dress competition was held in which 87 school students participated. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Asim Shrivastava and Van Vihar National Park director Padampriya Balakrishna were present on the occasion.