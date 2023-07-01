Bhopal: Wildlife Crime Control Body Issues Red Alert After Tiger Poaching In Satpura, Asks Officials To Step Up Vigilance Across All Tiger Reserves

Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Tiger Reserve gets second place in India & first in state for better wildlife management | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The WildLife Crime Control Bureau (WLCC) has issued a red alert signalling threat of tiger poaching and alerted officials of all the tiger reserves of Madhya Pradesh.

The move comes after a few hunters killed a big cat and fled with its head in core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram

The WLCC alerted the field directors of all Tiger Reserves and officials deployed outside the range.

In the letter, WLCC added that, revelations of the recent seizures has indicated the presence of professional hunting gangs around various tiger reserves especially Satpura, Tadoba, Pench, Carbett, Amangarh, Pilibhit, Valmiki, Rajaji, and tiger bearing areas such as Balaghat, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur.

WLCC asked Field Directors of all Tiger Reserves and officials to intensify the patrolling and visit the sensitive areas, look for suspected nomadic people in tents, temples, railway station, bus stations, abandoned buildings, public shelter places, inform the officials of all police stations concerned.

Notably, it was a few days back that a highly decomposed body of a tiger was found. Poachers have cut the head and private part of the big cat and succeeded to flee away. There is apprehension that poachers made away with the head and private part of the tiger to perform some kind of black magic. Accused are still at large.