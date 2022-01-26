Bhopal: Welcome, respect tourists with spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Welcome and respect tourists with the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava, said chairman of MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) Vinod Gontia.

He was speaking at a workshop at Tribal Museum in the city on Tuesday. The workshop was organised on the subject, Madhya Pradesh Responsible Tourism, by MPTDC on National Tourism Day on Tuesday.

Gontia said in order to promote safe tourism for women, it is increasing the participation of women in tourism industry by giving different types of training to more than 50,000 women and girls and also promoting the state as a safe tourist destination for women at the international level.

He also inaugurated an exhibition of handicrafts and handicrafts products by artisans. At the exhibition, allied organisations working on Responsible Tourism displayed their eco-friendly products.

Vice chairman of MPTDC Narendrak Singh Tomar said there is immense potential for agro tourism in the state, which brings people closer to nature as well as connects people with traditional farming methods.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country. ìThis is an opportunity to make future plans based on our 75 years of experience,î he added.

Besides, a discussion was organised on alternative accommodation and rural tourism, in which experts and partner organisations of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board shared views. A promotional film, Orchha, made by Rajendra Jangle was launched.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:14 AM IST