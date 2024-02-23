Bhopal: Wedding Of CM Yadav's Son At Simple Function In Pushkar On Feb 24

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wedding ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s son Vaibhav Yadav will be performed at a simple function in Pushkar on Saturday.

Besides, his close friends and relatives, a few BJP leaders have been invited to the wedding.

Yadav has not arranged for any post-wedding function. After taking over as CM, Yadav resolved celebrate his son’s wedding at a simple function.

Initially, he decided to organise the function in Ujjain, but because he wanted to keep the event simple, he shifted it to Pushkar.

Yadav’s son is getting married to the daughter of Satish Yadav, a farmer in Harda district.

Yadav reached Ujjain on Thursday and took part in a family function.

He has two sons and a daughter who was married two years ago.

‘Definite roadmap, planning must for prosperous, self-reliant panchayats’

Ministry of Panchayati Raj secretary Vivek Bhardwaj said that for the overall development of all gram panchayats, there will have to be a definite roadmap, planning and proper utilisation of available resources, only then the panchayats will be prosperous and self-reliant.

Bhardwaj was addressing a cross-learning-cum-interactive two-day national workshop on Gram Panchayat Spatial Development Plan (GPSDP), which was organised by the ministry in collaboration with the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, on Thursday.

He stressed the importance of coordinated actions and collaborative efforts among various stakeholders to effectively implement spatial planning and ensure spatial approach of sustainable, inclusive, planned and holistic development at the grassroots level.

The secretary urged all the panchayats, institutions and participants present to show full dedication and determination to promote sustainable and well-intentioned rural development.