Bhopal Weather Update: Day temp; 7-degree rise in 2 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather fluctuation is likely to continue in central India including Madhya Pradesh for next few days. However, no heat wave is expected.

The day temperature in Bhopal rose by almost 7 degrees in last two days. On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius after rise of 2 degrees. Its minimum temperature was 24.7 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the day temperature rose by 4.7 degrees.

On Sunday, Indore recorded maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius after rise of 6.7 degrees. Its minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, temperatures in Central India are on rise. All the weather systems, which were responsible for rain in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have waned. There may be scattered light rain over southern parts of Maharashtra and in isolated pockets of South Chhattisgarh in next two days. Thereafter, weather of these states will go dry.

Dry and hot north-westerly winds from Central parts of Pakistan and Baluchistan will blow across Central parts of the country. As a result, temperatures will rise.

Cyclonic circulation has formed over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over same region by May 8 morning. It will gradually intensify into a depression by May 9 and further into a cyclonic storm. It is likely to move northerly till Bay of Bengal, thereafter it may recurve in north and north-east direction.