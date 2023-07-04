 Bhopal: Weather Turns Sultry After Rain
Day temp rises across state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After light rain, the weather turned sultry in Bhopal on Monday. Humidity was 89% after rain occurred in the afternoon. On Monday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.4 degrees while its minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.5 degrees. Its minimum temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature increased across the state on Monday. Rise in day temperature was up to over 5 degrees Celsius. Mandla recorded rise of 5.2 degrees in day temperature that settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius. Rise of temperature over four degrees Celsius was recorded in Pachmarhi, Malajhkhand, Jabalpur and Guna.

According to meteorological department, cyclonic circulation exists over north-west Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. The cyclonic circulation is over central parts of Uttar Pradesh. The offshore trough is extending from south Maharashtra coast to the Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation is present over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Another cyclonic circulation is over the north Arabian Sea. Light rain occurred over Madhya Pradesh. Light rain may occur over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, interior Karnataka, parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

article-image
