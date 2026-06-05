Bhopal Weather: Strong Winds @ 70 To 80 kmph Uproot Trees, Hit Power Supply Across City; Repair Work On— VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong storm with wind speeds of 70 to 80 kmph disrupted the power supply system across Bhopal on Thursday evening, affecting hundreds of areas in the city.

According to power department officials, more than 350 feeders of the 11 kV network were affected due to the storm.

Strong winds damaged power lines, bent electricity poles, and uprooted several trees, leading to widespread outages.

Power company teams worked throughout the night to restore electricity. Officials said that damaged and faulty sections of the network were removed and repaired to restore supply as quickly as possible.

Superintending Engineer said that restoration work began immediately after the storm. By 8:30 pm, power supply had been restored to 165 feeders.

Another 66 feeders were restored by 9:30 pm. Electricity to the remaining affected feeders was restored by around 4:30 am on Friday.

🚀 आंधी-तूफान पर भारी पड़ी 'शहर वृत्त भोपाल' की मुस्तैदी! ⛈️⚡️

कल रात तेज आंधी से कई जगह लाइनों पर पेड़ गिरने से बिजली व्यवस्था प्रभावित हुई। लेकिन विषम परिस्थितियों के बावजूद टीम ने तत्परता दिखाई और महज 3-4 घंटे में लगभग सभी इलाकों की बिजली बहाल कर दी! 💪

#PowerHeroes #CCBhopal pic.twitter.com/hN4WeZ5mQy — MPMKVVCL Bhopal City (@mpczCityBhopal) June 5, 2026

The storm also damaged parts of the 33 kV, 11 kV, and low-tension (LT) power networks. More than 10 special teams are still carrying out repair work in affected areas.

Officials said power supply in a few locations may remain affected and is expected to be fully restored by Friday afternoon.

The storm also caused major damage across the city, with more than 350 trees reported to have fallen.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Tree branches fall onto road in Bhopal after heavy rainfall batters parts of the city.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Q6pyx5GxSc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said Link Road No. 1, 2 and 3, Tulsi Nagar, Kamla Park, the old city area, Atal Path, and Jawahar Chowk were among the worst-affected locations.

Municipal teams were deployed during the night and removed fallen trees from most roads. Cleanup and repair work is still underway in some parts of the city.