Bhopal Weather: 2 Days Of Dry Weather, Residents Continue Draining Out Rain Water

MLA Rameshwar Sharma and BMC team take stock water logging in colonies in Kolar on Tuesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite two days of dry weather, the local residents on Tuesday were seen draining out rain water from their residences that had entered their houses during heavy rain, which lashed city last week. Rains have caused waterlogging in several areas like Kolar satellite township.

Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma and BMC team visited colonies on Tuesday to view the status of waterlogging. Sharma asked BMC team to check waterlogging and construct drains for rain water exit.

A six-lane road is being constructed covering Kolar and Chuna Bhatti. This has caused problem. The height of the road is more than plinth level of houses located along the road. As a result, rain water enters those houses.

'Roads are heavily waterlogged,' complained residents in Lalita Nagar. 'Frequent waterlogging is headache for the residents. Dengue, malaria mosquitoes start breeding. BMC should act,' another resident Aarti said.

Many roads are in a bad condition in the city due to different reasons. Poor drainage is one of them. An increase in moisture content decreases the strength of pavement. Bad drainage causes premature failure of pavement. Drainage is an important feature in determining the ability of given pavement to withstand the effects of traffic and environment. There should be sound drainage system to keep the road free from water, residents said.