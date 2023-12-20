Bhopal: Wear Mask, Says Govt; C-Testing To Resume

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued guidelines to health and administrative authorities following a steady increase in the number of Covid cases in some parts of the country. The doctors, however, said there was no need to panic but people should avoid crowded places and get themselves tested if they have Covid-like symptoms.

In guidelines issued to district collectors, deans of medical colleges, CMHOs and civil surgeons, the state government has asked them to ensure adequate availability of oxygen-supported and ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and oxygen plants. The facility of testing of samples for presence of any Covid-19 variant will be resumed in all the districts. The authorities have been asked to ensure that crowd is well-managed by the organisers at events to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

“If such events are held indoors, proper ventilation and use of masks should be ensured,” said guidelines issued by Directorate of Health Services. Those who have travelled abroad in last 14 days and have come in contact with confirmed patients and frontline and health workers having symptoms like cold, cough and fever will be subjected to RT-PCR test. The officials have been asked to purchase RT-PCR kits from local market till bulk purchase is made.

Dr Lokendra Dave, Professor at Respiratory Medicine Department, Gandhi Medical College, told Free Press that there was no scientific evidence about behaviour of new Covid-19 variant JN.1. “But there is no cause for panic. Covid-19 has already become endemic in India and new variants will keep surfacing,” he said.

Drop in new bookings

Though nobody has cancelled bookings for New Year holidays, there has been a drop in new bookings as Covid cases were reported in India. Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Dubai are most popular international destinations, Kerala and Goa are most preferred ones in the country while Pachmarhi is most sought after in MP.

-Girish, Om Tour and Travels , Bhopal