Bhopal: Wear Mask drive from today

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Wear Mask drive will start in city from Wednesday. People without mask will be penalised with a fine of Rs 200 each, said urban development minister incharge of Bhopal district Bhupendra Singh Thakur at the crisis management committee meeting during review for preparations on corona, here on Tuesday.

The minister asked to run an impressive campaign of crowd management so that people do not gather in large numbers at one place. He asked to sensitise visitors and also shopkeepers to avoid gathering.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang asked to increase the number of corona testing. He also asked the administration to check foreign travellers about their isolation period.

Collector Avinash Lavinia shared information that through Sarthak App, they are monitoring the application related to hospitals treating Covid patients.

He also informed that city has 8,500 beds for the corona patients. Medicines, Remdesivir injections are in adequate numbers. At the meeting, MLA PC Sharma, commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar and other officials were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:59 PM IST