Bhopal: We use Yadav as surname and not Scindia, tweets ex-Congress president

Bhopal: Former state Congress president Arun Yadav on Sunday dismissed rumours that he is quitting the party. He is not leaving Congress party, he said in series of tweets. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh appreciated it while BJP leaders took a dig. The series of tweets came on Sunday.

By elections are due in three assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat. Yadav is preparing to contest from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant following death of BJP MP Nandkumar Chauhan.

Recently, state Congress president Kamal Nath held a meeting with party leaders incharge of bypolls. Though Arun Yadav and his brother MLA Sachin Yadav were also called, they did not attend the meeting. Since then, there were speculations that Arun Yadav may leave Congress party.