Bhopal: 'We celebrate I-Day, R-Day only because of March 23'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has said that we celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day only because of ĹMarch 23ĺ. He further said that the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is popular in the state as well as in the country. ôMadhya Pradesh Ka Bhavishya Ujjwal Hain, Vartman Aayushman hai kyon ki MP ke pass Shivraj Singh Chouhan hain,ĺ he added.

He was speaking in an event ĹSmriti Diwas,ĺ organised by the directorate of culture to mark Shaeed Diwas at Ravindra Convention Centre on Thursday evening.

Besides, Muntashir and his team presented some patriotic songs. They started off with 'Teri mitti mein mil Jawan', and it was followed by 'Mera rang de basanti chola'. They ended the event with 'Vande matram'. Manoj also recited some poems and the saga of contribution of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.