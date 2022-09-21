Bhopal: We are safe, say women hostelers

Priyamvada Nema |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The women's safety at university hostels became a topic for debate after a video, wherein a canteen boy peeped inside a women hostel at Chandigarh University, surfaced.

To check the ground reality of women's safety in the hostels of Bhopal, Free Press team interacted with girl students on the issue.

Excerpts

Active student body

"We are law students; No such incident would happen here and even if it happens, our student body is very active in dealing with such incidents.

Priyamvada Nema, a student of BA LLB at National Law Institute University, said, "Recent incident at the Chandigarh university is horrifying! It makes me think of the situation at my university campus. After studying here and residing here for long, I can say that the security at the university, especially in the girls' hostel, is good. Whole campus is safe.

Faculty is cooperative. We have wardens who are strict with boys and girls about timings. We have male and female guards. However, no male is allowed inside the girls' hostel and the same stands for boys."

No changes needed

The MBBS students at Gandhi Medical College, Shreya Surana and Deepti, said, "We feel very secure in the hostel and campus because our hostel is under CCTV surveillance. We have a male guard outside our hostel. No male staff is allowed inside hostel premises. Our entry time is 10 pm. We are satisfied with the security provided here, and we don't think there is a need for any change."

Free Press team visited Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology. A student wishing anonymity told Free Press, "With all restrictions and strictness, it is very safe. We have CCTV cameras inside the hostel and all the common areas. They are also installing cameras in corridors."

She added, "Our entry time is 10 pm while boys have no restrictions. They can come and go whenever they want."

(Contributed by Minor Tomar and Anamika Pathak)