 Bhopal: WCR To Run 3 Pairs Of Special Trains To Clear Festive Rush
Bhopal: WCR To Run 3 Pairs Of Special Trains To Clear Festive Rush

To clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath puja, the Western Central Railway (WCR) will run festival special trains.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Representative Image |

According to the WCR officials, LTT-Samastipur-LTT Air-Conditioned Weekly Superfast Special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, at 12.15 hrs on every Thursday from October 19 to November 30.

The train will depart from Samastipur at 23.20 hrs every Friday from October 20 to December 01. LTT-Banaras-LTT Weekly Special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, at 12.15 pm on every Monday from October 16 to November 27.

The special train will leave Banaras at 20.30 hrs every Tuesday from October 17 to November 28. Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast Weekly Special train will depart from Pune at 16.15 hrs every Friday from October 20 to December 01. The train will depart from Gorakhpur at 23.25 hrs on every Saturday from October 21 to December 02.

